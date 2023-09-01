Home Highlights Atalanta-Monza 3-0 | Scamacca strikes twice in thumping win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2023/24

The Italian striker got off the mark in his new spell in Serie A, striking twice against Monza after Ederson’s opener to seal the points for La Dea | Serie A 2023/24

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

