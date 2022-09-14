Arsenals Premier League clash with Man City postponed as UEFA rearranges PSV tie for October 20

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Arsenal’s Europa League game against PSV has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 20, meaning the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Manchester City has been postponed.

Arsenal’s game against champions Man City was originally scheduled for the previous night (October 19), but a new date will now have to be found after the Premier League agreed to postpone it.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal FC’s Premier League match with Manchester City FC, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal FC’s re-arranged UEFA Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #europaleague

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage