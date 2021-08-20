Arsenal v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 22 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 22 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
931 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Arsenal v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 22 August 2021
Arsenal v Chelsea
Arsenal take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. The Gunners are looking to bounce back from a dismal 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the season’s opening game