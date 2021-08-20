Home Full Match Replay Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 22 August 2021
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 22 August 2021
Arsenal v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 22 August 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in the league. A first-half goal from experienced striker Jamie Vardy sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 1-0 in their most recent English Premier League fixture. A second-half goal from South Korean forward Son Heung-min ensured victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur.

