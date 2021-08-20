Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 22 August 2021

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in the league. A first-half goal from experienced striker Jamie Vardy sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 1-0 in their most recent English Premier League fixture. A second-half goal from South Korean forward Son Heung-min ensured victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur.