Arsenal are a FORCE to be RECKONED with! | Sean Dyche | Arsenal v Everton

Everton manager Sean Dyche previews the Premier League clash with Arsenal.

0:00 Arsenal are having a fine season and are a force to be reckoned with

0:44 Dominic Calvert-Lewin update, goals are a responsibility for the team

2:11 We’re trying to improve going forward at several different things

3:06 Villa’s penalty was soft, as long as we get one back that’s the main thing

3:41 You can’t change everything immediately but we’re hoping to build a mentality to come back in games

5:10 Team news and possible impact of James Garner

5:43 I saw the team taking shape with their effort and desire against Villa

6:54 The players know we haven’t been scoring and we have to adapt and change, we’re beginning to do that

8:31 Everton haven’t done well at Arsenal but we want to change the mentality, we go there with no one expecting us to win

9:22 We’ve shown signs of development

10:34 We want players to go away and deliver on a consistent level with an edge in our play

11:48 I don’t look at games as a free hit but low expectation from outside could help us

