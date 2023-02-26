Home Leagues La Liga Real Madrid prepares for EL CLÁSICO against Barcelona

Real Madrid prepares for EL CLÁSICO against Barcelona

Real Madrid prepares for EL CLÁSICO against Barcelona
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Bundesliga Highlights – 27 February 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Real Madrid started preparations for Thursday’s El Clásico in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. In an intense session of rondos, possession and pressing and a mini-match, the team shifted focus from LaLiga to the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona to be played on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeú.

🎥 SUBSCRIBE
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://www.madridistas.com

Previous Video
Preview Show Grimsby Target Cupset, Willians 2018 Final Memories & We Remember Motson | Fifth Round

Preview Show Grimsby Target Cupset, Willians 2018 Final Memories & We Remember Motson | Fifth Round

Next Video
Bundesliga Highlights Show

Bundesliga Highlights – 27 February 2023

Related videos

Top