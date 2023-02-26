Real Madrid prepares for EL CLÁSICO against Barcelona

Real Madrid started preparations for Thursday’s El Clásico in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. In an intense session of rondos, possession and pressing and a mini-match, the team shifted focus from LaLiga to the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona to be played on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeú.

