Are Tottenham 'too nice' to challenge at the highest level? | The Football Show
Premier League Season 2020/2021 Preview – 11 September 2020

The Football Show panel of Danny Higginbotham and Tom Huddlestone debate whether Tottenham Hotspur are ‘too nice’ and whether the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg can help change that.

