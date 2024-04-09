Are Arsenal and Man Citys UCL chances affected by tight Premier League race? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Craig Burley, Frank Leboeuf and Steve Nicol join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC Extra Time to answer fans’ questions and discuss:

0:00 How could the positivity corner cheer up Stevie?

1:17 When do you decide to bench a big player like Mo Salah after poor performances?

4:51 Which match lived up to the hype?

7:45 As a coach, does being emotional help or hurt your team?

9:59 Liverpool’s struggles against the top 6

11:12 Are Arsenal and Man City’s UCL chances affected by tight Premier League race?

13:57 How does playing during an eclipse work?

