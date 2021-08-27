Home TV Show News and Interviews ALEX KRÁL SIGNS FOR WEST HAM UNITED

The 23-year-old joins the Hammers from Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan with a view to making the move permanent, joining his compatriots and former Slavia Prague teammates Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal at London Stadium.

