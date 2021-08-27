Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Is Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo a MUST-HAVE for Gameweek 4? | FPL Show

Is Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo a MUST-HAVE for Gameweek 4? | FPL Show

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Duncan Alexander and Simon March on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether new Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo is a must-have for Gameweek 4, if West Ham United forward Michail Antonio can maintain his terrific form, the deadline day signings for consideration, the best premium assets, budget buys and more!

How many points did you score in Gameweek 3? Let us know in the comments.

