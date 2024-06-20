Albania v Spain Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 24 June 2024

Full match replays coverage of Albania v Spain from Dusseldorf as Group B draws to a conclusion, with places in the round of 16 up for grabs. The Albanians have qualified for only their second Euros under the leadership of coach Sylvinho, the former Arsenal full-back, but began as outsiders in Group B, which also includes heavyweights Italy and Croatia. Three-time champions Spain are competing in their 12th European Championship and are hoping to better their semi-final finish from 2021, when they were beaten 4-2 on penalties by eventual champions Italy. Commentary comes from Guy Mowbray.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Source 2 – 2nd Half

