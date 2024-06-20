Croatia v Italy Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 24 June 2024

A heavyweight clash as Group B reaches its conclusion with a meeting between major tournament specialists Croatia and Euro 2020 champions Italy in Leipzig. Croatia finished second to England in the Euro 2020 group stage, leading them to a round of 16 meeting with Spain that resulted in one of the most entertaining games of the tournament. Trailing 3-1 with five minutes remaining, Zlatko Dalic’s side scored twice to dramatically take the game into extra time. However, two goals from Spain in the first half of the additional 30 minutes saw them eliminated. The Italian squad has changed significantly since winning the trophy at Wembley three years ago, but they still pose a huge threat and can call on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the player of the tournament award at Euro 2020. Commentary comes from Jonathan Pearce.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

