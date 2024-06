Celina Hinchcliffe presents a round-up of Day 11 of Euro 2024 that includes match highlights of the final fixtures in Group B as three-time European winners Spain face Albania in Dusseldorf – and defending champions Italy concluding the group stages against Luka Modric’s Croatia – alongside updates from the England camp ahead of their final group match against Slovenia.

Source 2

