46 Passes! The perfect team goal? | Fodens strike v Nottingham Forest

Phil Foden has started the 2023/24 campaign in brilliant form, and the England international was on hand to open the scoring inside seven minutes against Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s 2-0 home win.

The midfielder’s clinical half-volley into the near corner of the Forest net rounded off a remarkable 46-pass move from City.

It’s our longest passing sequence leading to a goal on record in the Premier League [since 2006/07], with only Julian Alvarez and Haaland not involved in the move.

The only passing sequence to better Foden’s strike came in August 2014, when Nacer Chadli finished off a 48-pass move for Tottenham against Queens Park Rangers.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!