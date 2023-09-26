Home TV Show Podcast Gary Neville reacts to a THRILLING North London Derby! | The Gary Neville Podcast

Peter Drury asks Gary Neville for his opinion on another exciting North London Derby and also looks ahead to Arsenal’s game against Manchester City in two weeks time. He also shows his delight for Jonny Evans as he feared it would go badly against Burnley. Finally, Gary looks at how the three promoted teams are currently sitting at the bottom of the league and thinks about what they need to do to turn it around. Oh, and what’s happening at Chelsea!? #football #premierleague

