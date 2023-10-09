Home Leagues Serie A You didn’t expect to see Giroud in this compilation | Top Saves | Round 8 | Serie A 2023/24

You didn’t expect to see Giroud in this compilation | Top Saves | Round 8 | Serie A 2023/24

The top saves of round 8: Provedel, Silvestri, Ochoa, Consigli, Martinez, Terracciano, Di Gregorio, Giroud, Musso, Maignan | Serie A 2023/24

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
