Arsenal Beat City & Onanas Shaky Start | Stick to Football EP 3

Welcome back to Stick To Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Roy Keane – the new original show from The Overlap brought to you by Sky Bet.

Join us as we chat about what Arsenal’s win over Champions Manchester City means to the title race and what Roy, Gary and Jamie have to say about Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation.

Find out what one thing Jill hates the most in football and why Ian does not see himself going into football management.

Watch the panels react to the breaking news of Eden Hazard announcing his retirement and we close the show by answering your community questions.

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

00:00: Promo

00:51: Intro

01:10: General chat

04:23: Arsenal beat Manchester City aftermath

19:40: Goalkeepers chat

29:07: VAR chat

35:11: Footballers as managers

45:11: Eden Hazard announces retirement

50:26: Community questions

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————