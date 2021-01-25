Home Cup Games FA Cup Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – FA Cup | 25 January 2021
Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – FA Cup | 25 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 25 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
138 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Source 2 -1st half 2nd half

Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – FA Cup | 25 January 2021

Championship side Wycombe Wanderers host Tottenham in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round at Adams Park. Spurs have won 20 of their last 21 FA Cup ties against lower league sides.

Previous Video
john dykes show

The John Dykes Show – Lampard Sacked | 25 January 2021

Next Video
Ligue 1 Highlights

Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 25 January 2021

Related videos

Top