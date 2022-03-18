Would Erik Ten Hag be a good fit for Manchester United? | Early Kick Off

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

On today’s ‘Early Kick Off’ Matt Bloomfield & Shebahn Aherne discussed the latest updates in Manchester United’s search for a new permanent manager after it was revealed that the side had held positive discussions with Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag.

The panel also discussed Paul Pogba’s future as several clubs including PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are said to be in touch with the midfielder’s agent about a possible move in the summer.

00:00 – Erik Ten Hag holds positive talks with United

00:49 – Who would be your choice for United manager?

01:48 – Gary Neville conducts fan poll between Ten Hag and Poch

05:05 – What should be top of the next manager’s agenda?

07:15 – Does the United squad need an overhaul or coached better?

08:19 – Which players would you look to get rid of?

09:25 – Paul Pogba says his time at United has ‘not been satisfying’

11:29 – A number of clubs interested in signing Pogba

13:11 – Where will Pogba be at the end of the summer?

