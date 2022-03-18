Chelsea restrictions: Fans now able to buy certain match tickets after government licence amended

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

The UK government has made amendments to Chelsea’s operating licence, meaning fans are now able to buy tickets to certain matches and the club have access to a £30m fund via their parent company.

Section 10.3 of Chelsea’s amended operating license says: “Under this licence, subject to the conditions below, the Parent may pay the Club up to £30,000,000.00 in respect of cashflow or liquidity issues faced by the Club.”

The Parent is Fordstam Ltd which is owned by Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK government on March 10. Chelsea FC PLC is supported financially by Fordstam.

In another change to the licence, Chelsea fans can now buy tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures

