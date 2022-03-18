Jermain Defoe announces his retirement from football

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

Former West Ham and Tottenham striker Defoe had been playing for Sunderland, after returning to the club where he spent two-and-a-half seasons between 2015 and 2017, in January. His contract there was due to run until the end of the season.

Prior to rejoining Sunderland, Defoe was at Rangers where he scored 32 goals in 74 matches, helping them win the Scottish Premiership title last season.

00:00 – Jermain Defoe announces his retirement

00:40 – Defoe speaks with Dharmesh Sheth

03:05 – Matt Upson on the announcement

05:30 – How did Matt prepare for Defoe when they faced each other?

07:00 – When do you know to retire?

08:15 – How long does it take to come to terms with retirement?

09:14 – Will Defoe go into coaching?

09:55 – The person behind the footballer

11:20 Matt Upson gives Defoe advice on enjoying his retirement

