Jermain Defoe announces his retirement from football

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.
Former West Ham and Tottenham striker Defoe had been playing for Sunderland, after returning to the club where he spent two-and-a-half seasons between 2015 and 2017, in January. His contract there was due to run until the end of the season.
Prior to rejoining Sunderland, Defoe was at Rangers where he scored 32 goals in 74 matches, helping them win the Scottish Premiership title last season.
#SkySportsNews #SkySports #JermainDefoe
00:00 – Jermain Defoe announces his retirement
00:40 – Defoe speaks with Dharmesh Sheth
03:05 – Matt Upson on the announcement
05:30 – How did Matt prepare for Defoe when they faced each other?
07:00 – When do you know to retire?
08:15 – How long does it take to come to terms with retirement?
09:14 – Will Defoe go into coaching?
09:55 – The person behind the footballer
11:20 Matt Upson gives Defoe advice on enjoying his retirement
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf