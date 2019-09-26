Wolves news signing Fabio Silva
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Liverpool vs Blackpool Full Match – Pre-season Friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
6 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Wolves news signing Fabio Silva
Portuguese wonderkid Fabio Silva has joined Wolves for a club record fee! Get to know our new signing as he explains why he joined the club and gives his first message to the fans.