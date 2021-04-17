Home Leagues Bundesliga Wolfsburg vs Bayern München Full Match – Bundesliga | 17 April 2021
Wolfsburg vs Bayern München Full Match – Bundesliga | 17 April 2021
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Wolfsburg vs Bayern München Full Match – Bundesliga | 17 April 2021

Action from the top flight in Germany as Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich go toe-to-toe at Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga.

