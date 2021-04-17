BBC Match of the day MOTD – 17 April 2021

BBC Match of the day MOTD

Highlights of the latest Premier League matches, featuring Newcastle United v West Ham United at St James’ Park and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United at Molineux. The Magpies and Hammers are in need of points for differing reasons, with Newcastle battling to avoid relegation and West Ham hoping to qualify for Europe. Meanwhile, Wolves will hope to avoid become embroiled in their own fight for survival and took on a team that looks almost certain to go down