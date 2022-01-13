Will Mikel Arteta’s treatment of Aubameyang & Ozil haunt him? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Craig Burley, Gab Marcotti and Jan Aage Fjortoft are on Wednesday’s latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time to answer all of your questions, including:

0:00 Sebi’s trademark Extra Time open!

0:45 Are Barcelona even favorites to win the Europa League?

1:27 Will Daniel Levy open his checkbook to help Antonio Conte with transfers this summer?

3:04 Will Mikel Arteta’s hard-nose way with Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang impact future Arsenal signings?

6:54 Could you explain what makes Thomas Muller so effective?

8:40 Most difficult playing skill to master?

11:40 What do the guys think of their Wikipedia pages?

14:40 Camera man didn’t get his question on Extra Time!

