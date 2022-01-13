Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Will Mikel Arteta’s treatment of Aubameyang & Ozil haunt him? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will Mikel Arteta’s treatment of Aubameyang & Ozil haunt him? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will Mikel Arteta's treatment of Aubameyang & Ozil haunt him? | ESPN FC Extra Time
Arsenal go after Arthur Melo, Nketiah to Palace and Jose Mourinho to pay more for Tanguy Ndombele?

Craig Burley, Gab Marcotti and Jan Aage Fjortoft are on Wednesday’s latest edition of ESPN FC Extra Time to answer all of your questions, including:
0:00 Sebi’s trademark Extra Time open!
0:45 Are Barcelona even favorites to win the Europa League?
1:27 Will Daniel Levy open his checkbook to help Antonio Conte with transfers this summer?
3:04 Will Mikel Arteta’s hard-nose way with Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang impact future Arsenal signings?
6:54 Could you explain what makes Thomas Muller so effective?
8:40 Most difficult playing skill to master?
11:40 What do the guys think of their Wikipedia pages?
14:40 Camera man didn’t get his question on Extra Time!
Jude Bellingham – All Goals and Assists

Jude Bellingham – All Goals and Assists

Arsenal go after Arthur Melo, Nketiah to Palace and Jose Mourinho to pay more for Tanguy Ndombele?

Arsenal go after Arthur Melo, Nketiah to Palace and Jose Mourinho to pay more for Tanguy Ndombele?

