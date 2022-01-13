Jude Bellingham – All Goals and Assists

English gem in top form

He’s the man everyone’s talking about: Jude Bellingham is conquering the hearts of fans. With commitment, desire and invention, the 18-year-old English wonderkid played a major part in Dortmund’s 3-2 comeback win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 18. The perfect opportunity to show you all his Bundesliga goals and assists to date.

What do you think? Can Bellingham grow into one of the top players in Europe? Let us know in the comments.

