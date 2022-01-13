Arsenal go after Arthur Melo, Nketiah to Palace and Jose Mourinho to pay more for Tanguy Ndombele?

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

A big day for Newcastle in the transfer window as Chris Wood comes ever closer to finalising his deal with the club. Arsenal go after Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. Jose Mourinho shows interest his ex-player Tanguy Ndombele but is told he is well wide of the mark with his offer.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #TheTransferShow

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf