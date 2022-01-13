Home TV Show News and Interviews Arsenal go after Arthur Melo, Nketiah to Palace and Jose Mourinho to pay more for Tanguy Ndombele?

Arsenal go after Arthur Melo, Nketiah to Palace and Jose Mourinho to pay more for Tanguy Ndombele?

A big day for Newcastle in the transfer window as Chris Wood comes ever closer to finalising his deal with the club. Arsenal go after Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. Jose Mourinho shows interest his ex-player Tanguy Ndombele but is told he is well wide of the mark with his offer.

