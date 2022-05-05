Will history repeat itself in a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in a European Final? | ESPN FC Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Alejandro Moreno and Nedum Onuoha answer your questions on #FCExtraTime.

0:00 Stevie’s got jokes about Gab

1:25 Nedum has a book!

3:34 Will Real Madrid lose to Liverpool in the UCL Final?

5:50 Has the panel played a game against a “Bogeyman” team?

8:19 Is Stevie sure he wanted to face this Madrid team?

10:30 Will this loss impact the Premier League title race?

11:30 Did Pep Guardiola get his substitutions wrong?

17:25 Has the Champions League seen better theatre?

