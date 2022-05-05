Will history repeat itself in a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in a European Final? | ESPN FC Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Alejandro Moreno and Nedum Onuoha answer your questions on #FCExtraTime.
0:00 Stevie’s got jokes about Gab
1:25 Nedum has a book!
3:34 Will Real Madrid lose to Liverpool in the UCL Final?
5:50 Has the panel played a game against a “Bogeyman” team?
8:19 Is Stevie sure he wanted to face this Madrid team?
10:30 Will this loss impact the Premier League title race?
11:30 Did Pep Guardiola get his substitutions wrong?
17:25 Has the Champions League seen better theatre?
