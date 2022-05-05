Home TV Show FULL REACTION to Real Madrid vs. Man City: Benzema & Co. do the UNTHINKABLE…AGAIN! | ESPN FC

FULL REACTION to Real Madrid vs. Man City: Benzema & Co. do the UNTHINKABLE…AGAIN! | ESPN FC

FULL REACTION to Real Madrid vs. Man City: Benzema & Co. do the UNTHINKABLE…AGAIN! | ESPN FC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Real Madrid v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final – 2nd leg | 4 May 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The ESPN FC crew talk through ALL the happenings from Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback against Manchester City to advance to the Champions League final against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The panel break down Man City’s late collapse courtesy of Rodrygo’s two stoppage time goals and how Karim benzema & company are once again in the UCL final.

#ESPNFC #ManchesterCity #RealMadrid #UCL
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

Previous Video
Will history repeat itself in a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in a European Final? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will history repeat itself in a Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in a European Final? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Next Video
Manchester City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final – 2nd leg | 4 May 2022

Related videos

Top