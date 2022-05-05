FULL REACTION to Real Madrid vs. Man City: Benzema & Co. do the UNTHINKABLE…AGAIN! | ESPN FC

The ESPN FC crew talk through ALL the happenings from Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback against Manchester City to advance to the Champions League final against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The panel break down Man City’s late collapse courtesy of Rodrygo’s two stoppage time goals and how Karim benzema & company are once again in the UCL final.

#ESPNFC #ManchesterCity #RealMadrid #UCL

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC