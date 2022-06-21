Why aren’t English teams winning the Champions League more often? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Kay Murray, Ale Moreno, Shaka Hislop, Frank Leboeuf and Mark Ogden answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Shaka sticks up for his algorithm
1:12 Will English clubs do better in Europe?
2:43 Best alternative for Chelsea if they fail to get Jules Kounde?
4:44 How good will Nick Pope be for Newcastle?
6:22 Players they couldn’t stand because of their demeanor
12:00 % Senegal makes World Cup semifinals?
13:31 Start, Bench or Sell: R9 Ronaldo, Rivaldo or Ronaldinho?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC