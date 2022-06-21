Home TV Show Podcast Is Thomas Tuchel To Blame for Lukaku Leaving Chelsea? | ESPN FC TV Podcast

The FC crew discuss Chelsea agreeing to load Romelu Lukaku back to Inter and question whether the blame for his failures at Chelsea lies more on the player, the manager or the club at large. Plus, the panel debate whether Manchester United’s transfer policy has changed since the club have yet to make a splashy transfer this summer window.

