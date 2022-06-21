Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Inter Milan agree loan deal with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan agree loan deal with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan agree loan deal with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Welcome to The Arsenal, Fabio Vieira! | First Interview

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Chelsea and Inter Milan have reached agreement over a loan move for striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy reports.

Inter will pay a fee of €8m (£6.9m) plus add ons, with the move being subject to a medical.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #RomeluLukaku

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Why aren’t English teams winning the Champions League more often? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Why aren’t English teams winning the Champions League more often? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Next Video
Welcome to The Arsenal, Fabio Vieira! | First Interview

Welcome to The Arsenal, Fabio Vieira! | First Interview

Related videos

Top