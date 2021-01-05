Who will Manchester United sign & sell in this transfer window? | Transfer Talk
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Southampton v Liverpool – Skysports Monday Night Football MNF Pre and post match coverage
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
46 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Who will Manchester United sign & sell in this transfer window? | Transfer Talk
The Transfer Talk panel are joined by Fabrizio Romano to discuss Paul Pogba, Amad Diallo & a potential move to the Premier League for Diego Costa.