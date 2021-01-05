Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Southampton v Liverpool – Skysports Monday Night Football MNF Pre and post match coverage
Southampton vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 4 January 2021

Southampton v Liverpool – Skysports Monday Night Football MNF Pre and post match coverage of the Premier League match from St Mary’s Stadium. Liverpool prevailed 2-1 in last season’s corresponding, with goals by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino giving them a 2-0 lead before Danny Ings’ 83rd-minute strike against his former club set up a tense finale

