Home Leagues La Liga Who will Lionel Messi sign for and how much will he cost? | The Transfer Show
Who will Lionel Messi sign for and how much will he cost? | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The John Dykes Show – 24 August 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
28 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Who will Lionel Messi sign for and how much will he cost? | The Transfer Show

Lionel Messi is the topic of conversation on The Transfer Show tonight after the Barcelona star revealed he wants to leave the club.

Previous Video
PRE-SEASON FREIENDLY

Salzburg vs Liverpool Full Match – Pre-season Friendly Match

Next Video
john dykes show

The John Dykes Show – 24 August 2020

Related videos

Top