Who will Lionel Messi sign for and how much will he cost? | The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The John Dykes Show – 24 August 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
28 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Who will Lionel Messi sign for and how much will he cost? | The Transfer Show
Lionel Messi is the topic of conversation on The Transfer Show tonight after the Barcelona star revealed he wants to leave the club.