Home TV Show The John Dykes Show – 24 August 2020
The John Dykes Show – 24 August 2020
The John Dykes Show – 24 August 2020

The John Dykes Show
The weekend’s two European finals hardly turned out to be the games we were expecting, but two worthy winners were crowned all the same. Kingsley Coman heading FC Bayern München to a sixth UEFA Champions League win and Luuk De Jong doing likewise for UEFA Europa League specialists Sevilla FC . Tonight, we look back at their crowning glory and also deal with the fallout from those games in Lisbon and Cologne.

