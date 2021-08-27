Home TV Show News and Interviews Who scored Arsenal’s best goal in August? | Aubameyang, Iwabuchi, Saka, Miedema & more

Who scored Arsenal's best goal in August? | Aubameyang, Iwabuchi, Saka, Miedema & more

Who scored Arsenal’s best goal in August? | Aubameyang, Iwabuchi, Saka, Miedema & more
You can choose from:

• Beth Mead v FC Okzhetpes
• Nikita Parris v FC Okzhetpes
• Vivianne Miedema v PSV
• Mana Iwabuchi v PSV
• Bukayo Saka v West Brom
• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang v West Brom
• Alexandre Lacazette v West Brom

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Vivianne Miedema, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Leah Williamson, Bernd Leno, Emile Smith Rowe, Nikita Parris, Jordan Nobbs, Bukayo Saka, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Beth Mead, Ben White, Thomas Partey and more.

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.

