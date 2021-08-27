Erling Haaland – 43 Goals in Only 46 Games

Enjoy all of Erling Haaland’s Goals in the Bundesliga so far

The Erling Haaland show goes on

In the dramatic final minutes on Matchday 3, Dortmund’s superstar netted the winner in the 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim deep in added time. This youung man is simply incredible – so we bring you the continuation of our series “Erling Haaland – All Bundesliga Goals So Far”…

Enjoy and what do you think of the young Norwegian? Let us know in the comments!

