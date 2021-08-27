Home Leagues Bundesliga Erling Haaland – 43 Goals in Only 46 Games

Erling Haaland – 43 Goals in Only 46 Games

Enjoy all of Erling Haaland’s Goals in the Bundesliga so far
The Erling Haaland show goes on – on our channel too…
In the dramatic final minutes on Matchday 3, Dortmund’s superstar netted the winner in the 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim deep in added time. This youung man is simply incredible – so we bring you the continuation of our series “Erling Haaland – All Bundesliga Goals So Far”…
