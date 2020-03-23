The EPL is gearing up for another season of sensational football. But who might be the stars next year? While you might be used to seeing names like Aguero and co as the best players in the league, what about some lesser known players? The reality is, there’s so much money in the league right now that a lot of teams have good players. Perhaps the spread of talent is a bit more broad than previously, even though many of the top teams still hold most of the best players. Maybe someone different will come from the shadows and establish themselves as one of the best players in the league?

Who could be next season’s EPL stars?

Jack Grealish

Grealish has easily been Aston Villa’s best player this season, and has wowed fans and pundits alike with his performances even as his team have struggled. Whether or not he can repeat these performances again remaining to be seen. There’s also one other big factor for Grealish—what team will he be at? Villa re struggling, and while he loves the club, it might be too hard not to move away if they go down. Man Utd look to be in for the player, but other clubs could be interested as well.

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has been one of the brightest young talents in the league this season and has really shone under Solkjaer’s willingness to rely on youth. He’s already scored some key goals this season and playing time should increase as he gets older.

Marcus Rashford

Another Man Utd player who might have a great season is Marcus Rashford. He’s still young, and had seen an upturn in scoring form recently under Solksjaer before an injury. He should be back to form next season as long as he can stay healthy.

Bruno Fernandes

Some people didn’t think that Utd’s new signing was going to have quite the impact he has had straight away. But he has. He’s been one of the best players in the league since he arrived in the January transfer window, and has been producing both goals and assists for Man Utd. Has this just been a blip of form or could he go onto better things next season?

Phil Foden

One thing Phil Foden is going to need if he’s going to star next year is game time. He’s been playing a bit more recently as Guardiola has finally started to rely on him. Will it be enough to get him in the England squad? Maybe not. But if he can play a bit more next season then he could actually become one of the best players in the league. Maybe Man City’s Champions League ban will see a few bigger names leave and them become more reliant on younger players like Foden.

Jadon Sancho

For Sancho to be one of the biggest players in the EPL next season, he’ll have to earn a move to the EPL first. But that looks likely, as many big clubs are interested in the Dortmund star.

Christian Pulisic

Pulisic has gone missing recently, but he’s still a top talent. WIll he return to form next season?

James Maddison

James Madison was one of the best players of the early part of the season anda key part in Leicester’s surge into the top 4. While form has drifted a bit for both club and player, he’s still a top talent and could be one of the best players next season.

Kevin De Bruyne

This list couldn’t be completed without De Bruyne, one of the best players in the league. Arguably THE best. If he stays in the EPL and stays healthy, he’ll be one of the top performers.