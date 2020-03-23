Who Might Start for England in the Euros?

England have a lot of choices to make for the next Euros. They’ve got a lot of young talent for a lot of key positions. Actually, it might be one of the rare times when England has real depth all over the park. This makes decisions tough for boss Gareth Southgate. Unlike in the past, it’s now even quite hard to just make the England SQUAD, let alone the England team. Players like Foden and Grealish could miss out despite being some of the best players in the league.

So who do you think might start for England in the Euros? In this article, we’re going to look at some hopefully and come up with a predicted team. This might not be what Southgate goes with, but it would be a decent team if he does.

Let’s have a look at who might be in the starting XI…

Dean Henderson

This is an outside pick that not everyone might be expecting. However, Pickford has disappointed recently in the league. While Southgate does like being loyal, could this loyalty be tested as Dean Henderson has been playing much better recently? Henderson surely seems like the better keeper right now.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell has been great for Leicester this season and is probably the best English left back in the league right now. He’s arguably the best left-back of any nationality after Liverpool’s Scot Andy Robertson.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has quickly settled for Man Utd and is their club captain. He’s also one of England’s most important defenders in one of the few positions where they don’t have a ton of depth. So he should be in the team.

John Stones

Stones has struggled recently with a number of key mistakes for Man CIty. But he has always been reasonably reliable for England, and has helped with goals as well as at the back. He should be starting alongside Maguire.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably one of the best players in the league right now and could be one of Liverpool’s most important players. His place in the team for England must be a certainty.

Declan Rice

England don’t have a massive amount of defensive midfield talent, but Rice has done enough to get the place ahead of players like Dier.

Jordan Henderson

Henderson looks set to win PFA Player of the Season as he’s helped captain Liverpool to their first EPL title. He should be in the England team without too much trouble.

James Maddison

Another in central midfield who hasn’t really played much for England is Maddison. But he has the quality and should start seeing more minutes soon.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling is one of England’s best and most famous players nowadays. While others might prefer Rashford or even someone like Foden or Grealish in this position, Sterling has the quality and experience to hold onto it for now.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho has had a great couple of seasons starring in the Bundesliga for Dortmund and becoming one of England’s most important attacking players. His place in the starting lineup should be relatively safe.

Harry Kane

Leading the line for England is their main striker, Harry Kane. He’s been a mainstay of the team in recent years, while some have started questioning his form. Others might prefer Rashford or Abraham, but if he’s fit—Kane probably gets the place thanks to proven quality and experience. He is their captain, after all.