Best Young Players in the EPL This Season

The EPL has always had a lot of talented youngsters, but this season sees perhaps the brightest set yet. Not only that, but perhaps unusually for a while, many of these young talents are actually ENGLISH. So that has some great potential for fans of the national side, or fans of the EPL in general. In this article, we're going to look at who some of the best young players are in the EPL this season.

Jack Grealish

Grealish is arguably one of the best players in the league right now, let alone the best young players. He’s Villa’s most productive offensive player and also the most-fouled in the league. While Villa might be struggling, they’d be doing a lot worse without him. Grealish grew up supporting the club he now captains, but it might be hard for Villa to hold onto him, especially if they get relegated. Man Utd and a number of other big clubs will surely be looking to make him one of the biggest transfers of the next window.

James Maddison

Along with the veteran Vardy, Maddison has been one of Leicester’s best players this season and has contributed massively in attack. He’s another player who could be getting attention from bigger clubs, but Leicester might be able to hold onto him for a while longer as they look set to surprisingly qualify for the Champions League this season. It shouldn’t be that surprising, as they won the league quite recently, but not many pundits were predicting this before the seasons started. And a lot of these performances have been thanks to Maddison pulling the strings.

Mason Mount

Frank Lampard has been calling up a lot of youth talent from Chelsea’s reserves this season, but Mount was called back from Derby where he had been on loan under Lampard as well. His talent was already clear, and he has converted much of this potential into some good performances for Chelsea this season.

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea have had a lot of good young players this season, and Abraham has been another who has really surprised many pundits. The thing is, Chelsea have often had a large youth recruitment network, but this network was ignored in favour of more established players in the past. This season, however, Chelsea were banned from signing any new players, and new boss club legend Frank Lampard saw this as an opportunity to use one of the club’s many youth talents. And Abraham has really flourished under these conditions, currently sitting as leading scorer for the club.

Reece James

Yet ANOTHER youth talent that has come out of nowhere for Chelsea and is keeping Emerson out of the team, is Reece James. The right-back has been wowing many onlookers and could be an outside choice for an England call-up in the coming months.

Maybe when Chelsea realise how well their youth prospects have done recently they’ll be more inclined to use more of them even when they are allowed to sign more players.

Mason Greenwood

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is another who’s been more willing to rely on youth than some other managers. And one player that’s seen increased gametime is Mason Greenwood. And he’s really made the most of this time on the pitch, putting in a number of key performances and scoring plenty of goals. He looks set to be one of the brightest prospects for Man Utd (and England) in attack.

Who do you think are the best young players in the EPL this season?