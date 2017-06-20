Whites v Blacks: How Football Changed a Nation | BBC

Whites v Blacks: How Football Changed a Nation

Adrian Chiles looks into an extraordinary game of professional football that took place in May 1979, where an all-white team took on a side comprised solely of black players. For the white team, it was nothing more than a lighthearted gimmick, but for the black players it represented so much more. It was a game they had to win. Racism was rife, and black people were far from welcome on the pitch, in the stands or in the boardroom. Adrian journeys across England to discover the truths, taboos and real meaning behind this remarkable game. He uncovers rare footage and reunites players from both teams, including Ally Robertson, Tony ‘Bomber’ Brown, Cyrille Regis and Brendan Batson. Today, around 30 per cent of English professionals are black. They are role models and superstars. On the surface, everything seems rosy, but how far have we really come? Adrian contrasts the attitudes and conflicts around that infamous game with the reality of being a black player in the modern era.

