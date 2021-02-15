Home Full Match Replay West Ham United vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 15 February 2021
West Ham United vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 15 February 2021
West Ham United vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 15 February 2021

Premier League action as West Ham host Sheffield United at London Stadium. Sheffield United have won just one of their last 12 away games against West Ham in all competitions.

