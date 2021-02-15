Home Review Show BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 14 February 2021
BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Highlights | 14 February 2021
BBC Sportscene
Steven Thompson introduces extended highlights of St Johnstone’s match with Celtic, as well as a look back at Saturday’s matches.

