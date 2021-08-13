WEST HAM UNITED U23 v ARSENAL U23 | PREMIER LEAGUE 2 LIVE |
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Will Odegaard & Ramsdale be successful signings for Arsenal? | Transfer Talk
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
78 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
WEST HAM UNITED U23 v ARSENAL U23 | PREMIER LEAGUE 2 LIVE |
Watch our young Hammers in action as they take on Arsenal in their opening Premier League 2 fixture!