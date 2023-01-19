Home Leagues Premier League - EPL West Ham sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa

West Ham sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa

West Ham sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa
West Ham have completed the £15m signing of Aston Villa striker Danny Ings. The England international striker joins the Hammers on a two-and-a-half year deal.

