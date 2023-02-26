Were SUFFERING – and I take responsibility! | Graham Potter | Spurs 2-0 Chelsea

Chelsea boss Graham Potter discusses his future at the club after his side were beaten 2-0 by rivals Spurs in the Premier League.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#premierleague #chelsea #tottenham