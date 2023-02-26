Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Manchester United v Newcastle United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 26 Febuary 2023

Manchester United v Newcastle United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 26 Febuary 2023

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Full coverage of the final from Wembley Stadium. The Red Devils last lifted this trophy in 2017 and eliminated Aston Villa, Burnley, Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest to reach this showpiece occasion. Newcastle’s last major domestic trophy of any kind came back when they won the FA Cup in 1955, but hopes will be high of them ending that long drought after victories over Tranmere Rovers, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Leicester City en route to this match

