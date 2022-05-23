Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL ROME 77: Liverpool 3-1 Mönchengladbach | HIGHLIGHTS

Begin the count down to the 2022 Champions League final, by reliving the Reds’ first success, as Emlyn Hughes lifted the European Cup in Rome thanks to goals from Terry McDermott, Tommy Smith & Phil Neal.

