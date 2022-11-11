Weirdest Football Superstitions & Aaron Ramsdale’s Angry Voicenote!

Peter Crouch reveals the Weirdest Football Superstitions and we listen to Aaron Ramsdale’s Angry Voicenote! Find out which England player had the strangest superstitions and how a pre-game ritual at Chelsea got them in trouble with the FA! Crouchy reveals his own superstitions and discusses why they’re so important to football players. You’ll also learn how Bruce Grobbelaar’s ‘water’ may have played a role in Liverpool’s first title win in 30 years plus there’s exciting updates ahead of Crouchfest!

This Episode… why do the clocks go back? Crouchfest is getting close! Messi or Ronaldo with; Andrew Flintoff, Super Vet & Joe Cole! What Superstitions does Peter Crouch have in general life? Magpies Explained, Peter Crouch’s Football Superstitions, John Terry’s superstitions, how Chelsea’s urinal got them in trouble with the FA, Kolo Toure, Barry Fry, Bruce Grobbelaar and how he broke a witch doctor’s curse so Liverpool could win the league AND why is Aaron Ramsdale so angry about the big goalkeeper debate?

